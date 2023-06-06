WWDC 2023 | Apple focuses on mental health with new updates

(Image: Apple)

Besides big hardware announcements and new software updates, Apple focused on mental wellness and physical well-being with new features that will allow you to track your mental health, along with new tools to combat nearsightedness. Here's everything that was announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

(Image: Apple)

Mental wellness and mood tracking

Apple's Mindfulness and Health apps on iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch now allow users to monitor moods and mental health with the help of "engaging, multidimensional shapes" that users can scroll through and choose how they are feeling.

The response will be recorded via a slider that ranges from Very Pleasant to Very Unpleasant. Users can select from a variety of associations that are impacting their moods ranging from family and travel to feelings like grateful or worried.

These will then be displayed as insights to allow users a quick glance into what is affecting their moods. Apple says these assessments will help users determine their risk level and contact medical professionals if necessary.

(Image: Apple)

New tools for Myopia

Apple says that Myopia or nearsightedness is the leading cause of vision disabilities globally. It is estimated to affect 30 percent of the population at large, which will grow to 50 percent by 2050.

The two main behaviors that will help improve your chances against myopia are spending more time outdoors in daylight, and increasing the distance at which you view content on a device or book.

With the watchOS 10 update, Apple Watch will be able to monitor time spent in daylight using the device's ambient sensor. These readings can be shared with the Health app on iPad or iPhone for detailed analytics.

Children part of the family sharing plan can pair their Apple Watch to the Health app on a parent or guardian's phone, giving them insights into how much time they spend outdoors. Apple says that time spent outdoors also has positive effects on physical and mental health.

The Screen Distance feature uses the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone and iPad's Face ID system to measure how far you are from the screen. It will prompt you if you are too close, and encourage you to move the device away if they have been holding it closer than 12 inches for a long time.

Apple's Health app is now available on the iPad as well, allowing users to track their activities, manage medications, log moods and more.