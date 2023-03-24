World Tuberculosis Day 2023: This AI tool can detect active TB cases in seconds

Representative image Ctsy: Reuters

Supported by India Health Fund, a Tata Trusts initiative, in partnership with ACT For Health, which provides online health awareness services, Salcit Technologies has launched Swaasa on World Tuberculosis Day, observed on March 24 every year. Swaasa is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can detect active tuberculosis (TB) cases within seconds, according to an official release.

The company claimed that Swaasa could detect and treat tuberculosis early using AI-led technology.

As the first point of contact for under-served communities, active case finding (ACF) is an established method for screening high-risk populations for infectious diseases like TB. ACF identified 73,772 of the 2.23 crore patients screened for TB through government programmes in 2021, the release added.

Swaasa aims to be a rapid-response, affordable and sensitive screening tool for undiagnosed cases of active TB in India. About 64 percent of symptomatic TB patients are unable to seek appropriate care at the right time, said the release.

Addressing this need, India Health Fund and ACT For Health will co-fund the development of Swaasa, Salcit Technologies, a company focused on tackling respiratory diseases, uses a phone's microphone to record the sound of coughs from suspected tuberculosis patients and analyse them to decode unique cough signatures to detect pulmonary tuberculosis by using an artificial intelligence algorithm, the company claimed.

Madhav Joshi, CEO of India Health Fund, said, "We believe that actively finding undiagnosed. TB cases quickly and connecting them to treatment will bring us closer to the elimination of the disease."

Neetha Joy, director, ACT For Health, said, "Swaasa's potential unfolds, and our support to Salcit Technologies, will help this platform supplement along with strengthen existing active case finding (ACF) in low-resource settings."

"Swaasa holds the promise not only to screen TB non-invasively and instantaneously but also to enhance the capacity of healthcare workers and strengthen the health system, including the public and private networks," said Venkat Yechuri, CEO, of Salcit Technologies.