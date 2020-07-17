App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Emoji Day: India’s ‘Namaste’ puts netizens in a tizzy, debate rages over Apple, Android descriptions

Social media users are often confused if the emoji represents a prayer sign or a high-five.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Emojis have become an integral part of our online conversations. So much that July 17, i.e. today, is celebrated as the World Emoji Day. While most emojis help us express our thoughts in a precise manner, there has been this one emoji - two hands firmly together - which has been a point of debate on the social media over its meaning and use case.

Social media users are often confused if the emoji represents a prayer sign or a high-five.

folded hands, prayer or high-five

Close

Emojipedia, an emoji reference website documenting the meaning and common usage of emoji characters based on Unicode standards, states that the emoji with two hands placed firmly together refers to ‘please or thank you’.

related news

Alternatively, the emoji is also used to represent a prayer or a high-five. When you perform an emoji search for prayer or high-five on an Android-running smartphone, the results will include the folded hands emoji. However, Apple’s iOS refers to the emoji as ‘Hands Pressed Together’ and will only show it to you in its emoji search results when you search for prayer. 

Social media users continue to be in a fix whether to call the character emoji a prayer or a high-five. While some remain clueless, others have decided to take either side.









The debate seems to be ongoing and refuses to show any signs of concluding any time soon. So it is up to you whether you want to interpret the emoji as praying hands or high-five. Unfortunately, if you are on iOS, you are left with no choice but to search for prayer in case you want to use that emoji, even if you want to use it for a 'high-five'.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Android #Apple #iOS #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.