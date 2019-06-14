Wipro partners with Moogsoft to deliver next-gen AIOps solutions

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Moogsoft, a provider of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), announced a partnership. Wipro will leverage Moogsoft’s industry-leading platform to deliver next-generation artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) solutions for its customers.

Moogsoft’s AIOps platform, powered by purpose-built Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, helps IT teams in the real-time detection and remediation of IT incidents across applications, networks and IT infrastructure, ensuring continuous service delivery for customers. Wipro HOLMES, Wipro’s AI and Automation platform, in partnership with Moogsoft, will provide end-to-end capabilities in AIOps transformation. This partnership will help customers dramatically improve the business availability of IT through unified alert management, root cause analysis, proactive anomaly detection and predictive capabilities. It will enable Wipro to accelerate its customers’ digital transformation journey, and deliver increased business agility, developer productivity, and improved user experience.

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “Moogsoft is an industry leader and our key partner in the AIOps solutions space. We have also invested in the company through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro Limited. Moogsoft’s industry-leading AIOps platform will enable our customers to adopt a more proactive and situation-aware incident management approach. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our AIOps practice for the managed services provider market.”