Windows 11 finally gets screen recording tool

Microsoft is adding screen recording capabilities to the Windows 11 screenshot tool. The Snipping Tool allows users to take a screenshot of whatever application or program they have open on the desktop.

The latest Insider build for Windows 11 allows users to record the entire screen or a selection, which are then saved as small video clips.

In the Insider build, the "record" tab is located next to the "snip" option in the tool. You can press on it to record the entire screen or highlight a selection of the screen to be recorded. Users will be able to preview the clips before saving them.

Recently, the Redmond, US-based technology giant also updated the professional Instant Messaging (IM) client, Teams.

It added a new Communities feature that allows users to create a community and invite other people to join. They can also moderate created communities, control content shared on the groups, track attendance and follow up with individual attendees using direct messages.