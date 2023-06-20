WhatsApp's in-app support now rolling out in beta for Windows

(Representational Image)

WhatsApp is rolling out its support feature, which allows users to get help for any problems they may face with the service, for Windows in beta.

According to WABetaInfo, users will have to install the latest WhatsApp desktop beta from Microsoft's online store to get access to the feature. The chat support already exists for iOS and Android users.



WhatsApp is releasing an in-app chat support feature on Windows beta! In the past few weeks, WhatsApp introduced the option to receive technical support assistance through a WhatsApp chat, and it's available to everyone on the latest version of the app.https://t.co/Nv6uM2kQJR

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2023

Users simply need to select "Help" in the settings menu and tap on "Contact Us" and write about the problem in a text box. The support will get in touch through WhatsApp chat, making it easier to get help within the app itself. Users will also get the option to get help via email instead.

Also read | WhatsApp launches video messages feature in beta for IOS & Android users

As reported by Moneycontrol earlier in the day, the Meta-owned Instant messaging has launched a feature that will let users silence incoming calls from unknown numbers. In May, the company announced that it would be using AI and machine learning to help tackle the problem of excessive spam calls.

Also read | Whatsapp account hacked: Cybercriminals impersonate user to ask contacts for money