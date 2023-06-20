English
    WhatsApp's in-app support now rolling out in beta for Windows

    The in-app support allows users to get help for problems with the service

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    WhatsApp is rolling out its support feature, which allows users to get help for any problems they may face with the service, for Windows in beta.


    According to WABetaInfo, users will have to install the latest WhatsApp desktop beta from Microsoft's online store to get access to the feature. The chat support already exists for iOS and Android users.

    Users simply need to select "Help" in the settings menu and tap on "Contact Us" and write about the problem in a text box. The support will get in touch through WhatsApp chat, making it easier to get help within the app itself. Users will also get the option to get help via email instead.

    As reported by Moneycontrol earlier in the day, the Meta-owned Instant messaging has launched a feature that will let users silence incoming calls from unknown numbers. In May, the company announced that it would be using AI and machine learning to help tackle the problem of excessive spam calls.

    first published: Jun 20, 2023 02:09 pm