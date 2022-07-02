English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp may increase the time limit for 'delete for everyone'

    The new limit, which will be much longer, is being tested in beta. At present, a message can be deleted only within an hour of sending it

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Messaging platform WhatsApp is beta testing a new time limit for the "delete for everyone" option for messages. “Delete for everyone” allows the sender to remove a message sent to a recipient but it has to be done within an hour.

    WABetaInfo, which offers updates about the Meta-owned social media app, has reported spotting an updated time limit for the feature, which has been rolled out to a limited number of beta testers.

    The new limit that is being tested is two days and 12 hours to delete a message that has been sent.

    Close

    Related stories

    WABetaInfo staff tried it out and could successfully delete a message sent the previous day.

    WhatsApp is also working on another "delete for everyone" feature that will allow the administrator to delete messages in the group for everyone.

    The platform announced that it banned more than 19 lakh Indian accounts in May this year.

    The ban was carried out on the complaints registered with its grievances channel and its own mechanisms to detect violations
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #instant messaging #Meta #Meta Platforms #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Beta
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 04:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.