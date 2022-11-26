WhatsApp is working on the ability to share voice notes as status updates

Representative image

WhatsApp is working on the ability to let users set voice messages as status updates. The Meta-owned messaging platform currently lets users share images and videos as status updates.



WhatsApp is working on voice status updates on iOS beta!

It will be possible to share a voice note up to 30 seconds via status in a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS!https://t.co/oJCapYIVl1 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 25, 2022

A report by WABetaInfo says that the new feature has already been spotted on the iOS beta versions, and will allow users to post voice notes up to 30 seconds in length as status updates. WhatsApp will also allow you to choose what people you want to share the update with, and the visibility will be limited to the people you choose.

In the beta, users will see a new microphone icon in the text box when selecting a new status update. The voice messages will also be end-to-end encrypted. The ability so far seems to be in testing, and there is no release date yet.

Besides Voice Notes, WhatsApp is also testing a new Companion Mode in Android Beta. The feature allows you to link multiple devices to one WhatsApp account. The current limit is four devices per account.