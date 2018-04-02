App
Apr 02, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets you notify your contacts if you change your number

The feature lets you choose if you want to notify your contacts when you change your number in the app

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

World’s most popular instant messaging service, WhatsApp, has modified the features of ‘change number’ tool in the beta version of the app.

The Android app version 2.18.97 sports an option to notify your contacts as you change your number. Soon the feature will be up for testing in iOS and Windows apps as well.

The feature which was first noticed by WABetaInfo lets you choose if you want to notify your contacts when you change your number in the app. The feature will give three options— All contacts, Contacts I have chats with, and Custom—following a description which reads, “You can notify your contacts about your new number. You groups will be notified regardless.”

The feature can be accessed by going into the Settings and then selecting ‘Change Number’. Once the migration process is done all messages from the old chat will be shown in the new chat.

related news

The Facebook-owned messaging service has made a slew of changes to its platform recently. Last month, it extended the time limit of deleting a sent message from seven minutes (420 seconds) to 68 minutes and 16 seconds (4096 seconds).

The company was also reportedly testing locked voice recording feature. This is launched when you tap and hold on the mic. Once tapped, you will see a new UI wherein you would have to drag the icon upwards to lock voice recording.

WhatsApp was also seen testing a group description feature which allows the users to set 500 character description of a group.

tags #Technology #WhatsApp

