WhatsApp beta update for Android introduces three new options for dark mode

The third option would allow users to enable dark mode on WhatsApp, even if their Android smartphone does not offer system-wide dark mode.
One of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp is dark mode. There have been several reports this year giving an update on dark mode and its release on WhatsApp. While we wait for an official release, WhatsApp’s latest beta update has released a new feature for dark mode.
WABetaInfo, the tracker website for WhatsApp’s latest and upcoming features, has reported about an under-development feature for the Android app. The new update with the build number 2.19.353 includes some hidden features of dark mode. According to the report, WhatsApp will offer three options for activating the dark mode.
Under the new ‘Themes’ section in the Settings window, users can choose any of the three options. The light theme would offer a white background, which has been the case for many years. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp.
When selecting the third option, which is 'Set by Battery Saver', dark mode would be activated only when the smartphone’s battery level drops below a certain point. However, there’s a catch. This third option is said to be available only for smartphones running on Android 9.0 or older.
As previously reported, smartphones running on the latest Android 10 version can enable dark mode on WhatsApp, depending upon the system-wide settings. If the Android device has a system-wide dark mode, WhatsApp, too, would activate the dark mode.The feature is hidden in the 2.19.353 update and users can expect the update to arrive soon on the Google Play Store if they haven't received it yet. There is no word on the official rollout of dark mode for WhatsApp.