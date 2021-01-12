MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp alternative | How to move your WhatsApp group to Signal in three steps

Signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service that is available on iOS, Android, and Windows.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST

WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy that details the additional information on WhatsApp services and how the app processes user data. The news has also opened the eyes of a large set of smartphone users regarding privacy. Users are now switching to privacy-focused apps like Signal and Telegram. Both these apps offer a high level of security while offering most of the best WhatsApp features.  Signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service that is available on iOS, Android, and Windows. 

The platform is an open-source software application that uses end-to-end encryption for messages and media shared between users. You can make video and audio calls on Signal. You can also send links, photos, and videos, similar to WhatsApp.

In case you are a new user, you can move your WhatsApp group to Signal.

Here's how to move your WhatsApp group to Signal:

Step 1: Create a group on Signal by adding at least one member manually. Give the group your preferred name and profile picture.

Related stories

Step 2: Once the group has been created, tap on group name and scroll down to get the group link. You will need to generate the group link, which is disabled by default. Turn on the toggle on Signal to get the Signal group link.

Also check: Best privacy-focussed apps as WhatsApp alternatives

Step 3: Tap on the Share icon below the link and copy the link. Next, paste the link in your previous WhatsApp groups. Users can simply tap on the link and join the Signal group.

Sharing the Signal group link eliminates the need of the admin to add each user to the new group. You can make group calls on Signals, which are limited to 150 members. To know more about the best Signal features, click here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Signal #smartphones #Technology #WhatsApp #Windows
first published: Jan 12, 2021 02:39 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

