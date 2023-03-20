watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch

Petey requires watchOS 9 and works with Apple Watch Series 4 with support for 14 different languages, with more coming soon. (Image: Apple)

There is a new app called Petey that lets you take ChatGPT for a spin on your Apple Watch.

Available for Rs 399 in India, Petey allows you to send queries to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot from your Apple Watch, giving you answers on the go.

As MacRumors reports, like ChatGPT, it can also hold conversations, if you want to chat with it a little longer. The app comes with a watch face complication for easy access.

It will also let you share ChatGPT's responses on social media, text or email, and supports text-to-speech, which means it can read out the answers for you, in case you can't do it yourself.

