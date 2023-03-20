English
    watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch

    The app can be downloaded for Rs 399 on Apple's App Store

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
    Petey requires watchOS 9 and works with Apple Watch Series 4 with support for 14 different languages, with more coming soon. (Image: Apple)

    There is a new app called Petey that lets you take ChatGPT for a spin on your Apple Watch.

    Available for Rs 399 in India, Petey allows you to send queries to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot from your Apple Watch, giving you answers on the go.

    As MacRumors reports, like ChatGPT, it can also hold conversations, if you want to chat with it a little longer. The app comes with a watch face complication for easy access.

    It will also let you share ChatGPT's responses on social media, text or email, and supports text-to-speech, which means it can read out the answers for you, in case you can't do it yourself.

    Petey requires watchOS 9 and works with Apple Watch Series 4 with support for 14 different languages, with more coming soon.

    In other news, did you know GPT-4, the underlying Large Language Model (LLM) behind ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI, is capable of making 'escape plans'?

