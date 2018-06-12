Voxweb accuses Facebook of copying their audio-only post feature

VoxWeb, a social networking platform based out of Singapore has accused Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, of copying its feature of audio-only posts. Recently, Facebook too launched a similar feature of audio posts only in India, which provides the option to its users to both share and record voice messages on the platform.

VoxWeb said that it was the first social networking platform to introduce this particular feature that was hauled up by Facebook at that time. This feature of audio-only posts was launched by VoxWeb in January 2016.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the total user base of the social networking platform Voxweb is more than over 2.5 million users, much lesser as compared to the global reach of Facebook with about 1.3 billion users.

In addition to this, VoxWeb shows about one lakh installs on Google Play Store. VoxWeb refers to this feature as 'sneaking pic' or 'voice augmented photos', and as indicated by the name of the feature, it enables the users to select a photo from their phone, and combine it with audio recording.

The photo that you select can be easily and conveniently customised by adding text, emoji or doodles, which are quite similar to the newly launched feature of Facebook called voice posts. This newly launched feature of Facebook also comes with a few tools which let the users add a background colour, image or a sticker of their own choice.

The users can record voice posts for a duration of 20 seconds in Facebook and share them on their News Feed or also as a Story. Facebook did not respond to queries raised by VoxWeb and has filed for a patent in the United States for its features. VoxWeb does not intend to take any legal action against Facebook.