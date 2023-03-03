Vivo V27e launched with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 64 MP Main Camera with OIS

The Vivo V27e has officially been unveiled in Malaysia. The Vivo V27 series was only recently released in the Indian market, although the line-up only included the Vivo 27 and Vivo V27 Pro. The Vivo V27e might be an exclusive for the Malaysian market.

Vivo V27e Price

The Vivo V27e price is set at RM 1,299 (roughly Rs 23,400) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Vivo V27e is offered in Glory Black and Lavender Purple colour options.

Vivo V27e Specifications

The Vivo V27e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The Vivo V27e packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W Flash charging support.

The Vivo V27e sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera. Vivo’s latest 4G smartphone also features a microSD card and an in-display fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port, NFC, GPS, and more.

