Vivo V27 Pro to go on sale in India later today: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

The Vivo V27 Pro will be available for purchase in India later today. The Vivo V27 Pro was unveiled in India last week alongside with the vanilla V27 model. The Vivo V27 Pro arrives with a MediaTek chipset, a new and improved 50 MP triple-camera setup, and a sleek design.

Vivo V27 Pro Price in India

The Vivo V27 Pro price in India starts from Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants that will set you back Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. The handset is available in Magic Blue and Noble Black colours.

Vivo V27 Pro Offers

The Vivo V27 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting March 6, 2023, at 12:00 am (midnight) through Vivo India’s e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail stores across India. Consumers purchasing the smartphone online can avail a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra bank. Additionally, a cashback of Rs 3,500 is offered for customers who purchase the handset through retail stores with ICICI, Kotak Mahindra bank, and HDB Financial services.

Vivo V27 Pro Specifications

The Vivo V27 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and using Extended RAM 3.0 technology, up to 8GB of unused storage can be utilized as virtual RAM.

Also Read: Vivo V27 Pro Review in Five Minutes: Is it the best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India?

For camera, the Vivo V27 Pro opts for a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 50-megapixel camera for selfies. The handset runs Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13. It packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The Vivo V27 Pro sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also features a premium Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass design and measures only 7.36mm thick, giving the phone a sleep aesthetic. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and more.