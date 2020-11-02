Vivo V20 SE launched in India with 48MP triple-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor: Here's all you need to know

Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE in India. The new smartphone is the entry-level smartphone under the Vivo V20 series and sits below the standard Vivo V20 (Review) in India. Vivo V20 SE price in India is set at Rs 20,990.

Vivo V20 SE price in India

Vivo V20 SE price in India is set at Rs 20,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone comes in two colours - Gravity Black, and Aquamarine Green.

Vivo V20 SE sale in India

Vivo V20 SE sale begins on November 3 in India. The smartphone will be available via the Vivo E-store, various e-commerce platforms, and offline channels.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a waterdrop notch on top for the 32MP front camera. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 SE is 7.83 mm thick and weighs only 171 grams.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera that also shoots macro, and a 2MP Bokeh camera.

Vivo V20 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card.

There is also a 4,100 mAh battery which supports a 33W flash charge via a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Beidou, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.