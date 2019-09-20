Vivo V17 Pro launch event set to begin at 12 pm: How to watch live, expected specifications and price

Vivo is set to launch the V17 Pro in India today at 12 pm. The V17 Pro would be launched as a successor to the V15 Pro in India. Key highlights include a 32MP dual front pop-up camera, 48MP quad-camera setup and an all-screen display.

Vivo would launch the V17 Pro in an event in New Delhi. The company would also live-stream the V17 Pro launch event on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Moneycontrol would be attending the live event to give you more details about the Vivo V17 Pro launch.

Vivo has been teasing the launch of V17 Pro for quite some time. Flipkart has listed some V17 Pro specifications on its microsite.

Confirmed specifications of the V17 Pro include a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP super-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a dual pop-up front camera with a 32MP 105-degree super-wide-angle sensor. The front camera supports ‘Super Night Selfie’ mode which combines multiple frames to optimise the brightness and capture clear low-light selfies.

Other specifications would be revealed only at the V17 Pro launch event. Rumours suggest that the V17 Pro would have a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The V17 Pro is also rumoured to get a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance unit is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Battery details are currently unknown, but we can expect the V17 Pro to feature a sub- 4,000 mAh cell via USB Type-C.