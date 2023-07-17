Viewsonic launches Omni VX28 180Hz monitors: Check price, specs

There are two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and 3.5mm audio out.(Image: Viewsonic)

Viewsonic, the Taiwanese visual display company, has launched its Omni VX28 180Hz monitors in India. The monitors are equipped with anti-tearing and anti-blur technologies which are AMD and VESA certified.

The 1080p fast IPS-panels on the displays are capable of refresh rates up to 180Hz and feature AMD's FreeSync Premium and VESA adaptive sync. They come in two sizes - 24 inch and 27 inch.

Also read | Smarter, faster, bigger: These are the best computer monitors for all your gaming and work needs

The panels have a response time of 0.5ms and cover 104 percent of the sRGB color space. As for ports, there are two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and 3.5mm audio out. They have also been rated and certified for ClearMR.

The prices start at Rs 23,900 for the starter 24-inch model and go up to Rs 29,000 for the high-end 24-inch model. There are two 27-inch variants as well priced at Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,000.

Viewsonice says the fast IPS displays, "deliver superb true-to-life color performance, ensuring accuracy and brightness from every angle".

Also read | Viewsonic XG2431 Review: A fantastic gaming monitor with a few caveats

Commenting on the launch, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director of sales and marketing, Viewsonic India said, "With this product line, consumers can enjoy high-resolution gaming experiences while maintaining comfort and productivity throughout their workday. Always striving to offer the best of technology and features, we it our constant endeavor to innovate display units that are technologically advanced enhancing our customer’s experience".