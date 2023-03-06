Valve will reportedly release a new Counter-Strike game later this month

(Image: Valve)

Valve Software, the creators of PC marketplace Steam and the Half Life games, are reportedly going to release a sequel for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, later this month.

Global Offensive was released in 2012 and has since then been an active part of the E-sports community with events CS:GO Major championships that have prize pools of $2 million.

Over the years, rumors have pilled up whether Valve will release a sequel for the game. The latest of which is by Video Game Chronicles.

The publication says that insider sources confirmed the CS:GO 2 was real, and the beta test was right around the corner, as soon as later this month.

Sources told the publication that the game had been worked on for quite some time, and the tentative release date for the Beta internally was March 2023.

The sources said this was one of the reasons why the game hadn't been updated in some time.

“The big priority is getting this out and then polishing it, fixing any bugs and bringing it up to the level people expect from CS," the anonymous source told Video Game Chronicles.

The source said that the game was "about ready to go", and has already been tested in secret by Valve, inviting pro-level players to their headquarters.