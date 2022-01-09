MARKET NEWS

UPI server down; Google Pay, Paytm not working

Several users took to Twitter to report that the UPI server is down and they are not being able to make any transactions using digital wallets and online payment platforms such as Google Pay and Paytm.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
ICICI Bank has reportedly notified that its UPI system is down due to maintenance activities. (Representative image)

ICICI Bank has reportedly notified that its UPI system is down due to maintenance activities. (Representative image)


Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the instant payment interface developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has been down for users for over an hour.

Several users have taken to Twitter since to report that the UPI server is down and they are not being able to make any transactions using digital wallets and online payment platforms such as Google Pay and Paytm.

ICICI Bank has reportedly notified that its UPI system is down due to maintenance activities.

Tech reviewer Nitin Agarwal tweeted on January 9: “Yes, ICICI Bank has notified that its UPI system is down because of maintenance activities. Not sure about other apps though. Didn't know they work on Sundays too but doing such activities actually makes sense on weekends though.”
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 9, 2022 04:55 pm

