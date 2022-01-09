UPI server down; Google Pay, Paytm not working

ICICI Bank has reportedly notified that its UPI system is down due to maintenance activities. (Representative image)

Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the instant payment interface developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has been down for users for over an hour.



Is it just me or multiple bank servers/UPI are down?

— Nehal Chaliawala (@Nehal_ET) January 9, 2022

Several users have taken to Twitter since to report that the UPI server is down and they are not being able to make any transactions using digital wallets and online payment platforms such as Google Pay and Paytm.



Google Pay, PhonePe, paytm and all kind of UPI payment servers are down today. Please check before making a payment today. #googlepay #phonepe #Paytm #serverdown — Stewin Samuel (@StewinSamuel) January 9, 2022





@KotakBankLtd @KotakCares upi servers down . Transfer failures.unsuccessful payments. From last 2 hr what you guys are doing . Server down from almost 3 hr

— Sunny nagpal (@iamsunny_nagpal) January 9, 2022

ICICI Bank has reportedly notified that its UPI system is down due to maintenance activities.

Tech reviewer Nitin Agarwal tweeted on January 9: “Yes, ICICI Bank has notified that its UPI system is down because of maintenance activities. Not sure about other apps though. Didn't know they work on Sundays too but doing such activities actually makes sense on weekends though.”