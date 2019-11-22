Twitter now allowing users to 'Hide Replies' worldwide

Twitter has been testing its ‘Hide Replies’ feature for quite some time. The company has announced that starting today; all users will be able to hide replies.

Twitter had started testing the moderation tool feature on its web and mobile platform. The initial test was limited to Canada in July but was extended to Japan within a couple of months.



Starting today, you can now hide replies to your Tweets. Out of sight, out of mind. pic.twitter.com/0Cfe4NMVPj

— Twitter (@Twitter) November 21, 2019

The company has made some changes in its moderation tool feature. The new feature will allow Twitter users to take further action after hiding a reply like blocking the replier too.

Twitter stated that while testing the feature, it was observed that people used to hide distracting and irrelevant replies. With the new moderation tool, Twitter wants to give more controls to the tweet author to hide responses from the main conversation that are off-topic.

‘Hide Replies’ will be useful for Twitter users to hide abusive or derogatory tweets from trolls, apart from irrelevant tweets. However, the feature can also be misused when someone tries to correct fake news by commenting a fact check tweet in the conversation.

In its defence, Twitter stated that when a reply is hidden, it is hidden from the main conversation for everyone. However, these hidden replies can be accessed by anyone using the icon on the tweet that indicates ‘hidden replies’.



Starting today, you can now hide replies to your Tweets. Out of sight, out of mind. pic.twitter.com/0Cfe4NMVPj — Twitter (@Twitter) November 21, 2019

To hide a reply, click or tap the downward arrow icon next to the tweet you want to hide. Select ‘hide reply’ and confirm. To view your hidden replies, click or tap the hidden reply icon which will be available in the bottom-right of your original tweet.

The feature is available on Twitter web, Twitter for iPhone and Twitter for Android. 'Hide reply' feature is not available on Tweetdeck as yet.