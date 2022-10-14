Twitter is testing new privacy settings that allow you to limit mentions

Representative image

Twitter is testing new features that give you more control over mentions. Mentions allow any user to tag anyone else on the platform in public conversations and posts.

The problem is that it is often abused, with people tagging random accounts to conversations they have no business being in. Now, the social media platform is testing security features that help you reduce @spam.



Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022