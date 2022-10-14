Twitter is testing new privacy settings that allow you to limit mentions

Twitter is testing new features that give you more control over mentions. Mentions allow any user to tag anyone else on the platform in public conversations and posts.
The problem is that it is often abused, with people tagging random accounts to conversations they have no business being in. Now, the social media platform is testing security features that help you reduce @spam.Discovered by security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the new security features allow you to turn off mentions entirely, meaning no one will be able to tag you on a post. Alternatively, you can choose to only let people who follow you tag you in conversations. If you have blocked an account, they will not be able to tag you in any future posts.
Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022
Sometimes you want to see yourself out.
Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElXJuly 11, 2022