    Twitter begins accepting review requests for suspended accounts

    The appeal process involves filling out an online form

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

    Twitter has announced that it will start taking review requests for suspended accounts.

    The Elon Musk led company announced late last month, that users will be able to appeal account suspensions, and that it will take less severe actions rather than banning accounts outright.

    The company has stated that it has now begun the appeals process for suspended accounts. To submit a request for review, users will have to visit the help section and fill out a form to complete their request, following which their suspensions would be re-evaluated.