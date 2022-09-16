Tokyo Game Show: Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda to return for Street Fighter 6's roster

(Image Courtesy: Capcom)

At the ongoing Tokyo Game Show, Capcom confirmed that fan favorite fighters Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim and E. Honda will be returning for the Street Fighter 6's roster.

The Japanese game developer also announced the dates for the upcoming closed beta test, scheduled for October 7-10. The test will feature eight playable characters from the roster and the game's seven modes - Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center and Training Mode.

Capcom also released a trailer teasing custom character creation for the first time in the acclaimed fighting game series, which allows players to customize and create their own characters. It also showcased the game's World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub game modes.

They also released details on two new real-time eSports commentators that will be part of the final game - Kosuke Hiraiwa and Demon Kakka.

The World Tour mode will allow players to take their custom creations through an "immersive story mode," in which they will hone their strength through fights with other NPCs and learn from the game's masters like Ryu or Chun-Li.

The Battle Hub is a lobby area for multiplayer battles, that will help players find matches with other players and host online tournaments. They can also view ongoing matches in the hub area. Players can then visit the Game Center to play retro classics like Street Fighter II and Final Fight.

While there is no firm date for release, the game is expected to be released sometime in 2023, and will be available to play on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S.