Today in AI: Microsoft's new AI model, Otter AI will keep track of your meetings and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    June 22, 2023
    Microsoft releases new open-source AI model Orca


    Unlike ChatGPT, Orca is a smaller model and is designed for specific use cases.


    • Developed by Microsoft Research, Orca is a smaller AI model with 13 billion parameters. Compared to large models like GPT-4 or GPT-3.5, which has up to 175 billion parameters, this might seem miniscule but unlike these models, Orca is designed and tailored for specific use cases.

    • It also has another trick up its sleeve. Like larger models, Orca can be taught with human supervision but unlike larger models, it can learn from step-by-step instructions and more interestingly, can also learn by larger language models.

    Otter AI's Meeting Assistant keeps track of your conferences for you


    The assistant can answer questions, collaborate with participants and can generate content based on the meeting data.


    • The company said that the AI chatbot has been specifically designed for office meetings and can answer questions from participants, collaborate and even generate new content based on what was discussed in the meeting.

    • Otter AI Chat can track discussion points and key decisions made during a meeting. It can then provide answers for participants based on the context of the discussion.

    Dropbox announces new AI tools for universal search and file management


    The two tools known as Dropbox Dash and Dropbox AI are being tested with select customers.


    • Dropbox Dash is an AI-powered universal search tool that can find all your files, tools and apps from within a single search bar. It supports integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce and more.

    • The other tool called Dropbox AI can scan your files and give you a quick summary of them. Instead of manually searching through large files, you can simply ask the AI and it will preview files based on your input.

