Dropbox announces new AI tools for universal search and file management

Dropbox, the cloud-based file hosting service, has announced two new AI tools coming to the platform.

Dropbox Dash is an AI-powered universal search tool that can find all your files, tools and apps from within a single search bar. It supports integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce and more.

The machine learning tool can improve and give you consistent suggestions over time, learning and improving based on how you use it.

Besides the search bar, Dropbox Dash has a browser extension that lets you create Stacks, which are collections where you can organise and save web links. Start Page is an extension that lets you access universal search, view your stack collection, organise meetings and add shortcuts to important files.

In the future, Dash will offer integrations and will pull from both your information and company information depending on the context. For example - instead of navigating through links to find out when the next holiday is, you can simply ask Dash and it will tell you.

Dash is currently in testing with select customers in beta. You can join the waitlist here.

The other tool called Dropbox AI can scan your files and give you a quick summary of them. Instead of manually searching through large files, you can simply ask the AI and it will preview files based on your input.

As it grows, Dropbox AI will expand across the service, giving you AI-based file previews across your Dropbox account.

Dropbox AI is currently in alpha and is being tested with select Dropbox Pro customers in the US.