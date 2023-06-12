Today in AI: How would Adam Smith respond to AI?, Can India build its own AI ecosystem? and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Was Adam Smith’s ‘invisible hand’ a precursor to Artificial Intelligence?

IMF’s Gita Gopinath, in a speech, cites that if AI leading to productivity growth, which determines the wealth of nations, would have pleased Adam Smith, AI’s potential impact of job losses and fake news deepening social divide would have deeply troubled him.





Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) was invited to speak at University of Glasgow, where Smith acclaimed fame as both a writer and teacher. In her remarks, Gopinath asks, “how would Adam Smith have responded to the emergence of this new “artificial hand”?



Smith wrote two major books in his life: Theory of Moral Sentiments (TMS) in 1759 and Inquiry into Nature and Causes of Wealth of Nations (WoN) in 1776. Both these books generate a lot of controversy as one is not sure which book portrays Smith correctly.



'Have to accept reality': Unacademy CEO reacts to Sam Altman's 'hopeless' comment

Gaurav Munjal's tweet reacting to Sam Altman's comments about India building a ChatGPT-like tool generated numerous comments, with many agreeing with his views.





Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal reacted to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's comments about India building a ChatGPT-like tool and said that the country needed to build an improved ecosystem if the next OpenAI has to come out of the country.



He further added that India should not be merely dominating the IT services and Software as a service (SaaS) platforms and aim for higher success.



Sam Altman not the last word on India's AI aspirations: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Altman has to be respected for his work. But we should not consider him anything other than an important man in AI, the minister tells Moneycontrol.

