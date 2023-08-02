Today in AI: Google testing YouTube AI summaries, Meta working on AI personas and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Google is testing AI-generated YouTube summaries

Google says that while the quick summary will provide users with a brief about the video, they are not intended to replace video descriptions.





The feature will summarize the video in the description box but Google makes it clear that video descriptions and summaries are different.



The summaries will begin to appear on watch and search pages on YouTube but are currently limited to a few videos as part of testing.



For now, the feature appears to be free for all users but this might change once the final version rolls out.



Meta is reportedly working on AI chatbot based on Abraham Lincoln

So far it isn't clear on what platforms Meta would roll out the new AI bots for, but previous rumors have suggested that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp would be likely recipients.





Meta is working on various AI chatbots based on multiple personalities, including the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.



According to The Financial Times, Meta's AI division plans to launch multiple chatbots for Facebook, based on various personalities. There is supposedly a surfer personality that will help you with travel questions.



OpenAI's GPT-3 performs as well as undergraduates in reasoning tests

The researchers also invited 40 UCLA undergraduate students to participate and attempt the same problems.

