    Today in AI: Google testing YouTube AI summaries, Meta working on AI personas and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Google is testing AI-generated YouTube summaries


    Google says that while the quick summary will provide users with a brief about the video, they are not intended to replace video descriptions.


    • The feature will summarize the video in the description box but Google makes it clear that video descriptions and summaries are different.

    • The summaries will begin to appear on watch and search pages on YouTube but are currently limited to a few videos as part of testing.

    • For now, the feature appears to be free for all users but this might change once the final version rolls out.

    Meta is reportedly working on AI chatbot based on Abraham Lincoln


    So far it isn't clear on what platforms Meta would roll out the new AI bots for, but previous rumors have suggested that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp would be likely recipients.


    • Meta is working on various AI chatbots based on multiple personalities, including the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

    • According to The Financial Times, Meta's AI division plans to launch multiple chatbots for Facebook, based on various personalities. There is supposedly a surfer personality that will help you with travel questions.

    Related stories

    OpenAI's GPT-3 performs as well as undergraduates in reasoning tests


    The researchers also invited 40 UCLA undergraduate students to participate and attempt the same problems.


    • The tests conducted by University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) presented GPT-3 with problems commonly associated with intelligence tests like SAT, which are used in admissions for colleges and universities.

    • UCLA concluded that GPT-3 demonstrated reasoning capabilities equal to undergraduates, even making similar mistakes. During the test, the AI was tasked with predicting subsequent shapes using a pattern of various intricate arrangements. It was also given SAT analogy tests.

    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #Generative AI #OpenAI #today in AI
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 07:00 pm

