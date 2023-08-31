English
    Today in AI: Google rolls out generative AI search in India, Baidu's ERNIE bot and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    1

    Google expands AI-driven search experience to India and Japan, enhances accessibility and features


    Google extends AI search experience to India and Japan via Search Labs. Generative AI answers in conversation style; new feature leads users to relevant web pages for deeper context.


    • Google has revealed its plans to extend the availability of its generative AI search experience beyond the U.S., marking the initial expansion in India and Japan.

    • Google has observed that SGE is particularly favored by younger users, especially those aged 18-24, who are inclined to pose queries in a more conversational manner.

    1

    China's Baidu makes ChatGPT rival Ernie bot available to public


    Baidu CEO Robin Li said that releasing the bot to the public will allow them to get human feedback.


    • China's Baidu has made the ERNIE bot available to the general public. ERNIE is Baidu's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, a Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot and Large Language Model (LLM), which the company announced in March, this year.

    • “In addition to ERNIE Bot, Baidu is set to launch a suite of new AI-native apps that allow users to fully experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory," Baidu said in a statement to the press.

    1

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will use AI for chat moderation


    Activision has partnered with Modulate, and will use the company's AI solution called ToxMod.


    • Modulate says it evaluates "what is being said" but also the context of "how it is said and how other players respond to it". Once a conversation is flagged, it is bought to the attention of moderators, who will then take action.

    Tags: #Activision #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Baidu #Call of Duty #today in AI
    first published: Aug 31, 2023 07:00 pm

