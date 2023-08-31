Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will use AI for chat moderation

Modulate says it evaluates "what is being said" but also the context of "how it is said and how other players respond to it". (Image: Activision)

Activision will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to clamp down on toxic voice chats in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Activision has partnered with Modulate, and will use the company's AI solution called ToxMod. The technology will attempt to identify instances of hate speech in real time and flag chats that it deems offensive.

The flagged data is stored on servers for easier identification and banning of guilty accounts, while processing will be done on the local device. Modulate says that it evaluates everything from the tone of an users voice to analysing the emotion behind statements they make.

Modulate says it evaluates "what is being said" but also the context of "how it is said and how other players respond to it". Once a conversation is flagged, it is bought to the attention of moderators, who will then take action.

"With this collaboration, we are now bringing Modulate's state of the art machine learning technology that can scale in realtime for a global level of enforcement. This is a critical step forward to creating and maintaining a fun, fair and welcoming experience for all players," Activision's CTO Michael Vance said in a statement.