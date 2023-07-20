Today in AI: ChatGPT's evil alter ego, Apple's AI chatbot, and Google's AI tool for journalists

(Image: Moneycontrol)

ChatGPT alternative WormGPT has no ethical restraints

The tool is currently being sold on a popular hacking forum and was trained on a diverse array of data including malware.





A hacker has created a version of ChatGPT without any moral or ethical constraints. The tool called WormGPT has no guardrails and responds to any malicious request.



WormGPT runs on a model called GPT-J, released by EleutherAI in 2021. It has 6 billion parameters and a vocabulary size of 50257 tokens, the same as OpenAI's GPT-2.



Google testing "Genesis" AI that can write news articles for journalists

The AI tool has already been demoed for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.





Google is reportedly testing a new AI tool that will help journalists write news articles. Codenamed Genesis, the AI assistant has already been demoed for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Genesis can take information of current events and generate content for news.



As reported by The New York Times, one source close to the demos said that Google has pitched it as a personal assistant for journalists that will help automate certain tasks, so they can free up time for the important ones.



Apple is working on an AI chatbot of its own

While other companies have gone all-in on AI, Apple has remained cautious.

