    Today in AI: ChatGPT's evil alter ego, Apple's AI chatbot, and Google's AI tool for journalists

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    Today in AI: ChatGPT's evil alter ego WormGPT, Apple working on AI chatbot and Google is making an AI tool to help journalists write news and more

    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    ChatGPT alternative WormGPT has no ethical restraints


    The tool is currently being sold on a popular hacking forum and was trained on a diverse array of data including malware.


    • A hacker has created a version of ChatGPT without any moral or ethical constraints. The tool called WormGPT has no guardrails and responds to any malicious request.

    • WormGPT runs on a model called GPT-J, released by EleutherAI in 2021. It has 6 billion parameters and a vocabulary size of 50257 tokens, the same as OpenAI's GPT-2.

    Google testing "Genesis" AI that can write news articles for journalists


    The AI tool has already been demoed for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.


    • Google is reportedly testing a new AI tool that will help journalists write news articles. Codenamed Genesis, the AI assistant has already been demoed for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Genesis can take information of current events and generate content for news.

    • As reported by The New York Times, one source close to the demos said that Google has pitched it as a personal assistant for journalists that will help automate certain tasks, so they can free up time for the important ones.

    Related stories

    Apple is working on an AI chatbot of its own


    While other companies have gone all-in on AI, Apple has remained cautious.


    • Apple has been secretly working on AI tools to challenge Google, OpenAI and Microsoft. The Cupertino-technology giant has been quiet about its plans on how it intends to compete in the AI space but thanks to a new report, we finally know what the company has been working on.

    • Apple's secret project hinges on a framework the company calls "Ajax", which will be used to create Large Language Models (LLM), similar to OpenAI's GPT models. According to Bloomberg, Apple is using the framework to create a chatbot that some engineers refer to as "Apple GPT", internally.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Apple #ChatGPT #Generative AI #Google #OpenAI
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 07:00 pm

