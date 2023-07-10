Today in AI: An AI tool that could treat cancer, an AI-led crackdown on money laundering and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

AI tool shows promise for treating brain cancer, study finds

The tool — called the Cryosection Histopathology Assessment and Review Machine, or CHARM — studies images to quickly pick out the genetic profile of a kind of tumour called glioma.





While glioma varies in severity, an aggressive form called glioblastoma can lead to death in less than six months if untreated. Only 17 percent of people with glioblastoma survive their second year after being diagnosed, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.



While the tool is not as accurate as current genetic tests, the computer system can predict a tumour’s profile almost instantly.



The AI-led crackdown on money laundering

Banks are increasingly adopting AI solutions to monitor transactions, identify high-risk customers, perform due diligence on customers, report suspicious activities, lower manual screening and perform predictive analysis.





As of August 2019, the RBI had assessed Rs 26 crore in fines on banks for failing to follow its account opening/operation instructions and end-use monitoring of funds. It has sparked a flurry of activities in the banking sector to improve compliance both in India and abroad.



AI can look at a massive amount of transaction data in real time, which lets it find suspicious activities quickly that need to be looked into further.



Google's medical AI chatbot is reportedly being tested in hospitals

The chatbot called Med-PaLM 2 can answer medical questions and is reportedly being tested in hospitals since April.

