    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
    Today in AI: An AI tool that could treat cancer, an AI-led crackdown on money laundering and more

    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    AI tool shows promise for treating brain cancer, study finds


    The tool — called the Cryosection Histopathology Assessment and Review Machine, or CHARM — studies images to quickly pick out the genetic profile of a kind of tumour called glioma.


    • While glioma varies in severity, an aggressive form called glioblastoma can lead to death in less than six months if untreated. Only 17 percent of people with glioblastoma survive their second year after being diagnosed, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

    • While the tool is not as accurate as current genetic tests, the computer system can predict a tumour’s profile almost instantly.

    The AI-led crackdown on money laundering


    Banks are increasingly adopting AI solutions to monitor transactions, identify high-risk customers, perform due diligence on customers, report suspicious activities, lower manual screening and perform predictive analysis.


    • As of August 2019, the RBI had assessed Rs 26 crore in fines on banks for failing to follow its account opening/operation instructions and end-use monitoring of funds. It has sparked a flurry of activities in the banking sector to improve compliance both in India and abroad.

    • AI can look at a massive amount of transaction data in real time, which lets it find suspicious activities quickly that need to be looked into further.

    Google's medical AI chatbot is reportedly being tested in hospitals


    The chatbot called Med-PaLM 2 can answer medical questions and is reportedly being tested in hospitals since April.


    • The AI chatbot designed to answer medical questions is based on Google's PaLM 2, the Large Language Model (LLM) it announced at Google I/O in May. The model will also power Bard, its conversational and generative AI chatbot.

    • As reported by The Wall Street Journal, which managed to get their hands on an internal mail, Med-PaLM 2 was trained on a set of expert medical demonstrations and has been designed to be used for Healthcare related problems.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 10, 2023 07:12 pm