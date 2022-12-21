TikTok wants to be more transparent about its algorithm

(Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

With several countries increasingly wary of TikTok's data practices and its recommendation algorithms, the ByteDance's social media giant is now taking steps to be more transparent with users about how it recommends content.

TikTok's shockingly accurate algorithm recommendations have been a constant sore point in its dealings with legal enforcement around the world, with many theorising the app subtly manipulates users, to push certain content.

Now, the company is looking to be more transparent with its users. In a blog post published by the company, TikTok goes into detail about it recommends content to its users.

"Our recommendation system is powered by technical models," wrote the company. It said that it would make the, "technical details more easily understandable" by breaking down the reasons you might see some content over others.

According to TikTok, recommendations are based on user interactions, i.e. their activity on the app, the content they regularly watch, the comments they type and indexed searches.

It's also based on the accounts they follow or suggested accounts. Content posted recently in the region also figures in the algorithm, along with popular content in the location.

Over the coming weeks, the company will also release a tool that will tell you all this information. Once live, you can you go into your 'For You' section and tap on the share panel.

In the panel, there will be a new icon and section called 'Why this video'. Users can tap on it to learn more about why they are seeing a particular video in their recommendations.

"Our system recommends content by ranking videos based on a combination of factors based on your activity on our app, which includes adjusting for things you indicate you're not interested in," said the company.

"Our goal is to serve a range of relevant and entertaining content".