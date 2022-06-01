TikTok tests new 'clear mode' that removes interface elements when viewing content

Representative Image

TikTok is testing a new "clear mode" which removes interface elements while scrolling through the feed. The idea is to make the content more immersive and distraction-free by removing elements like usernames, captions, audio information and buttons.

In some cases, it may also allow users to get rid of "likes" or comments while viewing content.

TikTok is testing ‘Clear Mode’ for a distraction-free viewing experience https://t.co/HmEur1qfDapic.twitter.com/jAIUC6vFse

— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 26, 2022

The feature was spotted by Industry analyst Matt Navarra and TikTok later confirmed to TechCrunch that it was testing the feature.

The feature is in testing and is limited to a few users. Users who are part of the test can access the new mode by tapping and holding on the main screen. Then select 'Clear Mode' from the options and enable it.

TikTok, which is banned in India, is also planning a major push into gaming territory by testing HTML 5-based mini-games. The company plans to keep the games ad-supported and will derive most of them from ByteDance's existing resume.

The games will reportedly be tested in Vietnam first. The first batch of games will be simple but TikTok has plans to expand its library.