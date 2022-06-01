English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    TikTok tests new 'clear mode' that removes interface elements when viewing content

    TikTok has already confirmed it's testing the new feature by removing elements like usernames, captions, audio information and buttons

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    TikTok is testing a new "clear mode" which removes interface elements while scrolling through the feed. The idea is to make the content more immersive and distraction-free by removing elements like usernames, captions, audio information and buttons.

    In some cases, it may also allow users to get rid of "likes" or comments while viewing content.

    Also Read: TikTok Live Subscription announced, to go live May 26; check details here

    The feature was spotted by Industry analyst Matt Navarra and TikTok later confirmed to TechCrunch that it was testing the feature.

    The feature is in testing and is limited to a few users. Users who are part of the test can access the new mode by tapping and holding on the main screen. Then select 'Clear Mode' from the options and enable it.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: A look at the apps that are most popular among users

    TikTok, which is banned in India, is also planning a major push into gaming territory by testing HTML 5-based mini-games. The company plans to keep the games ad-supported and will derive most of them from ByteDance's existing resume.

    The games will reportedly be tested in Vietnam first. The first batch of games will be simple but TikTok has plans to expand its library.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HTML-5 #Mini games #online content #social media #TikTok
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.