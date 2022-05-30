English
    A look at the apps that are most popular among users

    Mobile apps have become an integral part of the lives of many, whether to provide services like ride-sharing or delivery, or as a source of entertainment.

    May 30, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
    Mobile apps have become an integral part of the lives of many, whether to provide services like ride-sharing or delivery, or as a source of entertainment. A look at apps that are most popular among users:
    A look at the Q1 2022 worldwide app downloads figures.
    Seven of every 10minutes on mobile was spent in social and photo and video apps in 2021.
    Here’s the list of top ten downloaded apps in 2022.
    TikTok surpassed 3.5 billion all-time downloads in Q1 2021, becoming just the fifth app (and the only not owned by Meta) to cross this threshold.
    60 percent of Instagram’s installs in Asia, making it the top app in the country.
