    TikTok Live Subscription announced, to go live May 26; check details here

    Subscribers will get access to subscriber only chat, emotes, badges and more

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration - RC24UH9N1IG1

    TikTok has announced a Live Subscription service, that will go live on May 26. Live Subscription is intended as a way for creator's to earn revenue on the platform, by giving access to perks like subscriber only chat, emotes, badges and more to people who sign up with their favorite creators.

    The service will launch in beta from May 26 and will be limited to a select number of creators initially. This is similar to how Twitch handles subscriptions on its platform, by allowing users to subscribe to their favorite creators for exclusive benefits.

    As reported on by Techcrunch, TikTok has been teasing its live subscription service for a while now on its official TikTokLIVE_creator account, and has been considering a move to the subscription space since at least January, this year.

    A series of videos from the first round of creators selected for the program, throw some more light on the service and the exclusive benefits subscribers will get.

    For example - paid subscribers can control the creators camera during a livestream. Long term subscribers will also earn a badge that will be prominently displayed next to their name.

    TikTok also appears to have spread out the service to variety of creators from vloggers, ASMR, music, dance, gaming and much more. Each creator will have custom made emotes to give away to subscribers.

    Creators can also showcase their content in exclusive subscriber-only streams and offer live Q&A sessions among other things. Pricing for the new program is yet to be revealed.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #social media #subscription service #TikTok #TikTok Live Subscription #Twitch
    first published: May 24, 2022 05:25 pm
