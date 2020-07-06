TikTok could be banned in Australia over allegations of unlawful data collection

TikTok has come under fire amid its recent allegations of snooping. Last week, the app was banned in India with the government suggesting that the app was not secure. Now, the Australian Government is facing a decision on whether to ban the video-sharing platform.

According to a report by the Herald Sun, plans are underway to bring TikTok before the Foreign Interference through Social Media senate inquiry amid fears that the platform may be sharing users' data with the Chinese Government and could pose a national security threat to the country.

Nationals MP George Christensen has also called for a ban, accusing TikTok of being "used and abused" by the Chinese Communist Party. Christensen said, TikTok "should be banned in Australia as should other online communication networks used and abused by Communist China's intelligence/military apparatus including WeChat".

Labor Senator said, "Given that there is credible evidence to suggest that TikTok users' data has been sent back to servers in China where it can then be analysed and used by authorities to identify and build profiles to track users, it would be entirely appropriate for senior representatives from that company to appear before the committee to answer questions on this."

Several other MPs and senators have also criticised the ByteDance-owned platform. In January, all Australian Defence Force personnel were barred from using the app over security fears.

The ByteDance-owned video-sharing app is used by over 1.6 million Australians, most of them between 16 to 24 years. Lee Hunter, TikTok General Manager Australia, said that it does not share users' data with foreign governments and dismissed similar concerns from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute that there are "cells inside the company" as not credible.

Hunter said Australians love TikTok because the experience is "safe and fun". He said TikTok data is stored in Singapore and Chief Information Security Officer outlined efforts to minimise data access across regions.