Threads iOS app updated with translations, follow tabs and more

Twitter rival Threads, the Meta-owned Instagram companion platform, has been updated with new features and bug fixes.

The second major update for Threads has added translations, a follow tab on the activity feeds and the ability to subscribe to unfollowed users.

Other updates include improvements to the scrolling in activity feed as well as improved loading of data. You will also be able to see accounts that have recently followed you on the feed.

Tappable reposter labels are a thing now, along with the ability to open your Instagram followers list. Besides these, the update also trims the size of the app for easier installs and has a handful of bug fixes.

You can also enable notifications from unfollowed accounts, and follow other users directly from your followers list. Meta says that you many need to restart the app or wait until the end of the day to see the new updates.