This week in AI: Satya Nadella says Microsoft is moving to co-pilot era for AI, India's AI programme to submit framework soon and more

(Representative Image)

Satya Nadella says Microsoft moving to co-pilot era of AI

Humans are in the loop with AI, and it is here to help humans make their job easy, said Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 while talking about the impact of AI on jobs education, its threat, the future, and more.





At Microsoft, "We are moving from the auto-pilot era to the co-pilot era of AI," said Nadella. "This co-pilot pattern has made me a better editor, right we sort of put a lot of emphasis on creating, not as much on fact-finding, and maybe that's at a premium," he added.



It is his belief that the democratization of AI will allow more businesses to take advantage of its potential and foster innovation. According to Nadella, AI can be harnessed by companies of all sizes to grow and develop.



Is ChatGPT going to put coaching institutes out of business?

Generative AI that can offer students simplified content based on specifications, tests, assessments and personalised feedback are a threat to India’s vast and burgeoning coaching institute industry.





While such AI models will certainly serve to increase the quality of education on offer, their rise does not portend well for the stability of India’s vast and burgeoning coaching industry.



The ubiquity of AI in education and coaching in the future is a given. It will be interesting to see how this shakes up the industry. Any changes, or lack thereof, will also help in understanding the importance of the human element in learning. Interesting times lie ahead.



INDIAai working groups likely to submit AI framework soon: Report

Apart from establishing a regulatory framework, the working groups also seek to bolster India's push for AI by evaluating methods for capacity building, skilling and promoting startups in AI.





Amid the growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence, the seven working groups constituted under India’s National programme for Artificial Intelligence informed the Economic Times that they are likely to submit recommendations for a comprehensive framework governing Al in the next two weeks.



AI also became an important point in Union Budget 2023 as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in top educational institutions with an aim to help research and development of public-facing AI-based applications in agriculture, finance, health and other areas.



Microsoft's Fabric is a new integrated platform for data analytics, management and machine learning

The software can also integrate Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics and Power BI into a single unit, particularly to aid business professionals with relevant data.





The platform is constructed upon OneLake, a cutting-edge data lake currently available for preview, enabling users to seamlessly retrieve data from both Amazon S3 and Google Cloud.



Microsoft Fabric enables users to help design data flows, generate codes and full-fledged functions, create machine learning functions as well as visualise findings using human-like interactions. This interactive interface also combines models and data from the Azure OpenAI service and publishes them as plug-ins.



Will the coming of AI in the workplace benefit workers?

Artificial intelligence promises greater gains than any technology before it, but it threatens to worsen pay and wealth inequality.

