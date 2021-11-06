MARKET NEWS

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple's new privacy policy cost big tech billions, Apple's Series 7 Watch put under the scanner, five firms that embraced metaverse before Facebook and more

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
All the news you need to know from the world of technology this week

If you are someone who cleans a room at a time, the Omni-glide can be a perfect cleaning companion. The appliance offers excellent value for money with its festive pricing of Rs 19,900 on Dyson India’s website, which otherwise is sold for Rs 34,900. If you are someone who likes a clean house but wants no fuss, the Omni-glide can be a perfect cleaning companion. The appliance offers excellent value for money with its festive pricing of Rs 19,900 on Dyson India’s website, which otherwise is sold for Rs 34,900. Check out the full review.

What exactly is Metaverse?, you might ask and the answer in the simplest terms is an online, living, virtual world. Kind of like Sims but with an uninterrupted global connection. That connection allows you to interact with people, talk to them as you would in real life but within the confines of a huge, digital world. As novel as that idea is and the problems that may come with it, Facebook wasn't the first company in the world to try something like this. Here is a list of five companies that have gotten in on the act way before the social media giant took a liking to it. What exactly is Metaverse? Simply put, it is an online, living, virtual world. Kind of like Sims but with an uninterrupted global connection. That connection allows you to interact with people, talk to them as you would in real life but within the confines of a huge, digital world. As novel as that idea is and the problems that may come with it, Facebook wasn't the first company in the world to try something like this. Here is a list of five companies that got into the act way before the social media giant took a liking to it.

Netflix is making its first big content push beyond television shows and movies by foraying into the lucrative gaming sector. On November 2, the video streaming major announced that it will be introducing five mobile games on its platform to paid members across the world including India. These games will be bundled with the user's existing membership at no extra cost. Netflix is making its first big content push beyond television shows and movies by foraying into the lucrative gaming sector. On November 2, the video streaming major announced that it will introduce five mobile games on its platform to paid members across the world including India. These games will be bundled with the user's existing membership at no extra cost.

Following Apple's major privacy policy revamp, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have all reported losses of about $9.85 billion in revenue. Apple's app tracking initiative has caused a 15-20 percent drop in revenue for iOS advertisers. In April, Apple introduced a new App Tracking Transparency policy that requires apps take permission from users to track data for advertisements. As a result, a lot of users opted out of the system. Following Apple's major privacy policy revamp, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have all reported losses of about $9.85 billion in revenue. Apple's app tracking initiative has caused a 15-20 percent drop in revenue for iOS advertisers. In April, Apple introduced a new App Tracking Transparency policy that requires apps take to permission from users to track data for advertisements. As a result, a lot of users opted out of the system.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is an incremental upgrade over Series 6. Users who own the Series 6 could skip the new Apple Watch unless they want that even bigger display or want the new watch faces exclusive to Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is an incremental upgrade over Series 6. Users who own the Series 6 could skip the new Apple Watch unless they want that even bigger display or want the new watch faces exclusive to Series 7. Find out more in the review.

There’s no doubt that the concept here is undeniably innovative and executed to perfection. The slim and light form factor ensures portability and convenience, while the dedicated GPU gives you just about enough power to run editing apps. Then there’s the mobile e-GPU, which doesn’t quite offer the performance of a desktop-grade e-GPU, but can run just about any game at 60fps and more in 1440p while maintaining a light footprint. And let’s not forget about CPU performance, which is nothing short of class leading. Asus ROG Flow X13's slim and light form factor ensures portability and convenience, while the dedicated GPU gives you just about enough power to run editing apps. Then there’s the mobile e-GPU, which doesn’t quite offer the performance of a desktop-grade e-GPU, but can run just about any game at 60fps and more in 1440p while maintaining a light footprint. And let’s not forget about CPU performance, which is nothing short of class-leading. Check out the review.
