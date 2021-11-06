The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

All the news you need to know from the world of technology this week

If you are someone who likes a clean house but wants no fuss, the Omni-glide can be a perfect cleaning companion. The appliance offers excellent value for money with its festive pricing of Rs 19,900 on Dyson India’s website, which otherwise is sold for Rs 34,900. Check out the full review.

What exactly is Metaverse? Simply put, it is an online, living, virtual world. Kind of like Sims but with an uninterrupted global connection. That connection allows you to interact with people, talk to them as you would in real life but within the confines of a huge, digital world. As novel as that idea is and the problems that may come with it, Facebook wasn't the first company in the world to try something like this. Here is a list of five companies that got into the act way before the social media giant took a liking to it.

Netflix is making its first big content push beyond television shows and movies by foraying into the lucrative gaming sector. On November 2, the video streaming major announced that it will introduce five mobile games on its platform to paid members across the world including India. These games will be bundled with the user's existing membership at no extra cost.

Following Apple's major privacy policy revamp, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have all reported losses of about $9.85 billion in revenue. Apple's app tracking initiative has caused a 15-20 percent drop in revenue for iOS advertisers. In April, Apple introduced a new App Tracking Transparency policy that requires apps take to permission from users to track data for advertisements. As a result, a lot of users opted out of the system.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is an incremental upgrade over Series 6. Users who own the Series 6 could skip the new Apple Watch unless they want that even bigger display or want the new watch faces exclusive to Series 7. Find out more in the review.