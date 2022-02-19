The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

The big news that you need to know about from this week

The government on February 14 banned 54 more Chinese apps, including several from Tencent and Alibaba groups, citing security threat, taking to 224 the number of such applications that India has banned over the last few years. The newly banned 54 apps, which include Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess and Viva Video Editor, pose a threat to India’s security, news agency ANI reported. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued the order under Section 69a of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

According to a recent report from Morgan Stanley, Satellite Broadband will account for 50 percent of the global space economy by 2040. That number can even rise up to 70 percent in certain scenarios. The idea is so enticing that Reliance Jio has teamed up with SES, a global satellite provider, to launch broadband services in India. Bharti Airtel, OneWeb and Hughes are also on board. You may ask yourself what is Satellite Broadband and why is it such a big deal?

Alienware's name in the hardware market has been synonymous with gaming. They have made good on that association through years of iterative and innovative designs that have both brain and brawn. The M15 Ryzen Edition R5 is meant as a showcase for AMD's R7 5800H processor, which has been paired with Nvidia's capable RTX 3060 laptop graphics and a sleek, modern design that will turn heads, so how does it perform? Let's find out.

The Vivo T1 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The new Vivo T1 is an affordable 5G phone that arrives with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz display, a large cooling system, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Vivo’s T moniker stands for ‘Turbo’, which suggests that the handset is designed for gaming. So let’s find out if the Vivo T1’s Rs 15,990 base price tag is justified in this brief hands-on review.

Samsung has revealed Indian pricing for its S22 series. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,09,900 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage option. There is also a 12GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs 1,18,900. The device comes in three colours - Phantom Black, Phantom White and Burgundy. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes in two 8GB RAM options. The base 8GB + 128GB RAM option is priced at Rs 84,999, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 88,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 also arrives in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 72,999. It also comes in an 8GB + 256GB variant, which is priced at Rs 76,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 colours in India include Phantom Black, Phantom White and Phantom Green.