The Tech Weekender: Samsung deletes post mocking Apple, Cyberpunk 2077 developers sued, Cook refused to meet Musk

Samsung has deleted a social media post that mocked its arch-rival Apple for removing the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 retail box. The Facebook post by Samsung Caribbean, uploaded on the same day as the iPhone 12 launch, featured an image of a charger with the caption: “Included with your Galaxy”. This comes amid speculation that Samsung is shipping the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra without a charging adapter and earphones. While the reason behind the move is unclear, Samsung is expected to play the "saving the environment" card as part of its cost-cutting measures -- the same as Apple. More details here.

Lava has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. The company’s official Twitter handle posted a teaser message without revealing any details of the smartphone. Lava Mobiles teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone on Twitter. The image attached with the tweet reads, “The game is about to change.” Not much is known about the device at the moment. A separate report claims that four Lava smartphones priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 will be launched soon in India. More details here.

Taiwan-based MediaTek was the biggest smartphone chipset maker in Q3 2020, according to research firm CounterPoint. The company, which makes budget chips like the Helio G35, Helio G85, grabbed 31 percent of the market share. MediaTek’s biggest rival Qualcomm had a 29 percent share in the same quarter. However, the Snapdragon chip-maker was the biggest 5G chipset vendor in Q3 2020. It powered 39 percent of the 5G phones sold worldwide. More details here.

The OnePlus 9 series launch event is tipped to be hosted in Q1 2021. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9 specifications have been leaked. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the 9 Lite will draw its power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC found on the OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 9 live image reveals that the punch-hole cutout will be on the top-left corner of the screen. The on-screen settings further reveal that the OnePlus 9 will come with reverse wireless charging - a first on any OnePlus smartphone. Click here to check OnePlus 9 leaked specifications. Click here to check the OnePlus 9 Lite specifications.

CyberPunk 2077 developers have been sued by an investor who claims the company misled him about the potential of the game. CD Projekt SA failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs," according to the complainant. Sony, previously, delisted the game from the PlayStation Store after several customers complained about the buggy gaming experience. Microsoft, too, issued a warning on its digital store. More details here.

Fried chicken fast-food chain KFC launched the KFConsole earlier this week. The console can be used to heat chicken while you are playing games. " Utilising the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds," the website description reads. It packs high-end gaming hardware like Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element, an ASUS swappable mini-GPU, and a pair of Seagate NVMe 1TB SSD cards.