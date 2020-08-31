172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|tecno-spark-go-2020-tecno-camon-16-series-to-be-launched-this-week-here-is-all-we-know-so-far-5780121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tecno Spark Go 2020, Tecno Camon 16 Series to be launched this week: Here is all we know so far

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 and Tecno’s Camon 16 series are launching on September 1 and September 3, respectively.

Moneycontrol News

Tecno is set to launch two phones this week. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 and Tecno’s Camon 16 series are launching on September 1 and September 3, respectively. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is coming to India and will likely debut in the country’s budget market, while the Camon 16 series will feature some high-end specs.

Tecno Spark Go 2020

Very few specifications of the Tecno Spark Go 2020 has been revealed, although the Flipkart teaser listing paints a clear picture of the front of the device. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch on the top.

Close

Additionally, the ‘best battery smartphone’ moniker suggests that the device will pack a 6,000 mAh battery capacity. The Flipkart page also reveals a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port on the bottom, which suggests that the phone will support fast charging.

related news

The price of the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is not known yet, although we expect it to debut in the sub-6K segment. Tecno launched the Spark Go for Rs 5,499, so you can expect pricing to be more or less the same. The Flipkart page also shows the phone in a green colour option.

Tecno

Tecno Camon 16 Series

The company has also announced the launch of the Tecno Camon 16 series in global markets on September 3. The Camon 16 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The Camon 16 series is set to offer a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back. The phone will also get a 48-megapixel selfie camera, along with an unknown second front camera sensor.
The Tecno Camon 16 also seems to feature ultra-slim bezels on its large 6.9-inch display. Tecno has also confirmed that the phone will only take 30 minutes to charge to 70-percent. While Tecno has not confirmed which markets the Camon 16 will be launching in, you can expect it to make a debut in India at a later date.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #smartphones #Tecno

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.