Tecno Spark 10 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 90Hz Display, Android 13

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has officially been unveiled in India. The Spark 10 Pro first made its debut at MWC 2023 and has now arrived in India’s affordable smartphone space. The Spark 10 Pro features a MediaTek chipset, Android 13 OS, a large battery, fast charging, and a dual-camera setup.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 12,499 for the sole 8GB/128GB. The Spark 10 Pro comes in Lunar Eclipse, Pearl White, and Starry Black colour options. The phone is already available for purchase in India through all partner stores.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. Moreover, up to 8GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The Spark 10 Pro runs on Android 13 out of the box with the HiOS 12.6 skin on top.

For optics, the Spark 10 Pro gets a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary and an AI lens accompanied by an LED Flash. On the front, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 580 nits peak brightness. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Spark 10 Pro opts for a side mounted fingerprint reader and a microSD card slot.