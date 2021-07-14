MARKET NEWS

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Quad Cameras launch in India teased

The Tecno Pova 2 was previously unveiled in the Philippines giving us a good idea of its spec sheet and what to expect in terms of pricing.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST

Tecno is gearing up to launch the Camon 17 series on July 15 in India. A company executive has also confirmed that the Pova 2 handset is arriving in India soon. An image of the device was teased by Arijeet Talapatra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Trassion holding India.

While the teaser doesn’t mention the name of the device, it does confirm that it will pack a 7,000 mAh battery. This image also gives us a look at the back panel of the handset, which all but confirms that the device in question is indeed the Tecno Pova 2.

Tecno Pova 2 Expected Price in India

The Tecno Pova 2 was previously unveiled in the Philippines giving us a good idea of its spec sheet and what to expect in terms of pricing. The Tecno Pova 2’s price in the Philippines is set at 7,990 Philippine Peso (Roughly Rs. 11,850). We can expect the phone to be priced similarly in India.

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This device sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch camera in the centre of the screen. The phone packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery with an 18W charging adapter in the box.

Related stories

The Pova 2 opts for a 48 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The other three sensors in the setup are all 2 MP cameras, including two for depth and one for macro shots. The selfie camera on the front houses an 8 MP shooter. In the Philippines, the handset is available in Polar Silver, Power Blue, and Dazzle Black colour variants.
Tags: #smartphones #Tecno
first published: Jul 14, 2021 06:00 pm

