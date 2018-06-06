App
Technology
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS, Intel to set up center for advanced computing in Pune

The centre will develop advanced solutions in the areas of high performance computing , high performance data analytics and artificial intelligence

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday that it is setting up a centre for advanced computing in Pune, in collaboration with Intel Corporation.

The centre will develop advanced solutions in the areas of high performance computing , high performance data analytics and artificial intelligence.

It will focus on enabling TCS specialists to leverage these technologies for enterprises and academia in the fields of life sciences, genomics, manufacturing, technology, retail, utilities, banking, and the insurance, as well as testing and research in areas that include weather forecasting and disaster monitoring.

TCS said that the centre will work across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and China, supporting global customers, assisting them in leading-edge research, and creating innovative solutions using HPC, HPDA, and AI.

"HPC combined with digital transformation technologies including cloud, cognitive computing and advanced analytics are a critical lever for enterprises across the globe to transform their businesses. HPC capabilities are critical for enterprises to become ‘Business 4.0’ prepared, and TCS and Intel are on the forefront helping customers reimagine their products and services through high performing research that will transform the product experience for the end user, "said V Rajanna, Vice President and Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

Lisa Davis, Vice President, Intel Datacenter Group and General Manager of the Digital Transformation and Scale Solutions Group, said this partnership enables the capability to bring advanced analytical tools to scientists, which can enable extreme data processing capabilities.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 09:18 pm

tags ##artificialintelligence #Computing #Intel #TCS

