TCS' ignio unit seeing three-fold annual growth

Digitate, a unit at Tata Consultancy Services, is seeing triple-digit annual growth in both customer acquisition and revenue, helped by greater adoption of its automation platform ignio.

Launched in 2015 with the objective of leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and advanced software engineering to transform enterprise IT services, ignio has been adopted by large and global enterprises.

Digitate is the unit that houses ignio, which is being used by enterprises to manage their IT infrastructure, ERP environments (SAP), batch workloads, applications and business processes.

“Rapid breakthroughs in digital technologies – such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation – are reshaping businesses and fostering creative disruptions," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, Tata Consultancy Services.

"The revenue and customer growth for ignio has been over 100 percent YoY. The success and growth of ignio reaffirms TCS’ Business 4.0 strategy, helping customers leverage technology to innovate and gain a competitive advantage,” he added.

Developed at the TCS Research & Innovation Labs, ignio has over 75 patents filed in the AI, machine learning and intelligent automation space. Digitate recently launched an alliances and channel partner program and already has over ten partners on board.

“ignio continues to gain traction in the market place, with 7 wins for ignio in the first quarter, and aspires to be one of the fastest software products to achieve $100 million in revenue,” said Harrick Vin, Vice President TCS and Global Head, Digitate.

ignio currently manages over 1.5 million technology resources autonomously for over 50 clients.

One of the users of Loblaw Companies Limited, the largest Canadian food retailer.

“Loblaw was looking for an AI tool to disrupt its IT Operations. We chose ignio for its ready-to-use features and pre-built knowledge of IT and SAP operations. This enabled quick adoption of AI within Loblaw, and laid the foundation for self-healing, machine-managed IT operations,” said Ugo Orsi, Vice President, IT Operations, Loblaw Companies Limited, one of the users of ignio.