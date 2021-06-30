MARKET NEWS

TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 4K QLED Android 11 TV launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Features, Availability

The premium TCL C825 TV features a Mini LED QLED 4K display.

Carlsen Martin
June 30, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
The TCL C825 features a starting price of Rs 1,14,990 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch model will set you back Rs 1,49,990.

The TCL C825 features a starting price of Rs 1,14,990 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch model will set you back Rs 1,49,990.

TCL has officially taken the lid off its new C-series in India. The new 2021 C-series range includes the TCL C825, the TCL C728, and the TCL C725. The premium TCL C825 TV features a Mini LED QLED 4K display, while the TCL C728 and C725 feature 4K QLED panels.

TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 Price in India

The TCL C825 features a starting price of Rs 1,14,990 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch model will set you back Rs 1,49,990. The TCL C728 is available in three sizes, 55-inch (Rs 79,990), 65-inch (Rs 1,02,990), and 75-inch (Rs 1,59,990). Lastly, the TCL C725 QLED TV is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 50-inch variant, while the 50-inch and 65-inch models costs Rs 72,990 and Rs 99,999, respectively.

The premium C825 will be available on Amazon India and Reliance Digital from July 7. Additionally, the C728 will be exclusively available on TCL India’s store, but no official sale date has been announced, while the C725 will go on sale as an Amazon exclusive starting July 7.

TCL Mini LED QLED 4K Android 11 TV C825

The TCL C825 Mini LED QLED 4K display for enhanced depth and colour. The TV also leverages Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Vision IQ to ensure the best picture quality. The C825 also features a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC technology to ensure smooth animations. Additionally, it also offers 111.5 percent DCI-P3 coverage and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

TCL_QLED_TV

The TV also comes with the company's AiPQ Engine with AI Super Resolution and a Game Master that lets you play high-quality games with smooth processing. The TCL C825 features an IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1integrated ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos along with a built-in Subwoofer. Lastly, it comes with a 1080p Magic Camera with gesture control support.

TCL QLED 4K Android 11 TV C725

TCL_TV_2

The TCL C725 features a 4K QLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ technology, 4K resolution, AiPQ Engine, and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 to deliver impressive picture quality. The C725 is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos and offers faster voice recognition through hands-free voice control 2.0. The C725 is equipped with two 12W speakers. It also features a webcam on the top for video calling.

TCL QLED 4K Android 11 TV C728

TCL_TV

The TCL C728 also features a 4K QLED panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. It boasts Game Master backed by HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC, and the company’s proprietary software algorithm for delivering an excellent gaming experience. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos.
first published: Jun 30, 2021 03:20 pm

