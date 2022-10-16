Survey suggests Spotify may launch a HiFi streaming plan

(Image Courtesy: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Audio-streaming service Spotify could be looking at launching the premium HiFi service it promised more than a year ago, a Reddit user has found.

After the social media platform user, who goes by u/nearlymind, cancelled their Spotify Premium plan, they were asked if they would like to switch to a new Platinum Plan that includes HiFi audio, Studio Sound, Headphone tuning, Pro options for Library and Playlists, and limited ad-supported podcasts.

HiFi, or high fidelity, audio streaming offers a better sound quality that enriches the listening experience but also requires good audio equipment.

In the survey, the plan was shown along free and individual tiers and was priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs 1,600) a month.

Tech publication The Verge messaged the Reddit user who said that the survey showed different versions of the Platinum Plan, one which included access to audiobooks and was priced much higher.

Spotify announced a HiFi service in February 2021 but has been silent on it since. The company had then said the plan would offer CD-quality audio on all devices but would be restricted to select markets. The reason for the delay are not known.

Tech giant Apple has already launched lossless and high-resolution audio for Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost. Insiders speculated that this could be the reason for Spotify delaying its service.

The proposed Platinum Plan is significantly more expensive than the standard one and still includes ads. Rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music are already offering high-quality audio cheaper.