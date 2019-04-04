Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless earbuds for Rs 24,990

Audio device manufacturer Sennheiser has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds in India. Called Momentum True Wireless earbuds, the audio device competes directly with the likes of Apple, Beats, Samsung, and Bose.

Sennheiser has expanded its Momentum portfolio in India with the launch of Momentum True Wireless. This is the first pair of truly wireless earbuds by the German company and is priced at a premium of Rs 24,990.

Sennheiser claims that the Momentum True Wireless offers uncompressed audio performance and has an iconic design which is worth the price tag.

These earbuds have a metallic finish with an intuitive touch interface and are also splash-and-sweat-resistant. The device comes with a 7mm dynamic driver and connects via Bluetooth to an app called Senheisser Smart control on Android and iOS devices.

The app can be used to customise sound settings in the equaliser, and other settings like auto-accepting calls, smart pause among others.

The earbuds feature AAC codec support and feature Qualcomm aptX and aptX Low latency compatibility. For noise cancellation, the Momentum True Wireless boasts a 2-mic noise cancellation beamforming technology.

It is combined with Transparent Hearing technology that lets the user hear clear music and ambient sound at the same time. The audio device also supports voice control of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and has Siri, and Google Assistant integrated with it.

Senheisser promises a battery life up to four hours, and the case with an 'integrated power bank’ offer another 12 hours of juice.